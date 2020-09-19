The Ringgold Lady Tigers took the field at Camp Jordan on Friday night for the 2020 SCORE International Invitational and split their first two games of the annual event.
Calhoun 5, Ringgold 1
Riley Nayadley was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lady Tigers, while Amber Gainer and Baileigh Pitts each had singles. Taylor Layne walked four batters and struck out four batters in six innings in the circle.
Ringgold 6, Hebron Christian 5
In a game that went just six innings, Ringgold led 6-0 after three, but gave up five in the top of the fifth before holding on for the victory.
Pitts had a pair of doubles in three at-bats and scored once, while Maddy Bacon had a hit and drove in two runs. Caroline Hemphill doubled and knocked in one run, while Gainer, Nayadley and Layne all had one RBI each.
Alyissa Sue pitched four innings of one-hit ball, finishing with two strikeouts. Bacon and Aubrey Lakin shared pitching duties for the final two frames.
Ringgold (10-7) will play Cass at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Tattnall Square Academy at 2 p.m. before finishing up with a 4 p.m. battle against Gordon Lee.