The Ringgold Lady Tigers got two extra-base hits and three RBIs from junior Baileigh Pitts in an 8-0 home victory over Adairsville on Tuesday, lifting them to their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season.
Pitts got the offense going with a first-inning solo home run and ripped a two-run triple an inning later as Ringgold (1-2, 1-0) led 6-0 after two complete innings. They tacked on two more runs in the third and would eventually win the game on the run rule after five.
Taylor Layne was sharp in the circle for the Blue-and-White. She pitched all five innings and gave up just two hits, both singles. She did not walk a batter and finished with one strikeout.
Amber Gainer went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Maddy Bacon was 2 for 2 with one RBI. Jade Gainer also had an RBI-triple in the win. Alyissa Sue drove in one run and Addi Broome added a double.
Ringgold is scheduled to travel to Sonoraville on Thursday for a region game. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.