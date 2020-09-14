The Ringgold Lady Tigers outhit visiting Rockmart on Monday, 11-9, but the Lady Jackets were able to pull out a 4-2 road victory.
Gracey Arnold belted a two-run homer for Rockmart in the top of the third inning and the visitors would tack on two more runs in the fifth en route to the Region 6-AAA victory.
Ringgold stranded a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the fifth inning. They got the leadoff batter on with a single in the seventh, but Baileigh Pitts was left on base as the game ended.
Pitts and Jade Gainer had two hits each for Ringgold. Riley Nayadley had three hits and scored once. Addi Broome had a double and scored one run. Autumn Green delivered an RBI-single. Amber Gainer had a double and Taylor Layne also had a single.
Alyissa Sue took the loss in the circle. She gave up four earned runs in seven innings with three walks and three strikeouts.
Ringgold (8-5, 7-3) will play another big region game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at county rival LFO.