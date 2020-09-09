The Ringgold Lady Tigers suffered their second Region 6-AAA loss of the season on Wednesday and, like the first, it came at the hands of Sonoraville.
The Lady Phoenix strolled into Catoosa County and used a six-run fifth inning to power past the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers, 9-3.
Sonoraville led 3-0 early, but Ringgold would score twice in the bottom of the third to tighten up the game and the score would remain 3-2 going into the top of the fifth. That's when the Lady Phoenix broke it open behind four hits - including a pair of doubles - three walks, an error and a sacrifice bunt.
Taylor Long, the region's strikeout leader, fanned 12 batters for Sonoraville. She walked just two and gave up only two earned runs on six hits.
Amber Gainer had a big day for Ringgold, despite the loss. She went 3 for 4 with a triple, a solo home run and scored twice. Baileigh Pitts went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Riley Nayadley was 2 for 3 with a double and Jade Gainer picked up a single.
Alyissa Sue got the start in the circle, walking three and striking out two in 4.1 innings of work. Taylor Layne pitched the final 2.2 innings and fanned one hitter.
It will get no easier for Ringgold (7-4, 6-2) as they head to Whitfield County on Thursday for a showdown with fifth-ranked Coahulla Creek 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers won the first meeting, 5-1, back on Aug. 18 in Ringgold.