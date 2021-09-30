The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored 10 times in the top of the first inning and blitzed North Murray, 16-0, in the regular-season finale Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
Ringgold had eight extra-base hits, including six doubles and a pair of triples. Maddy Bacon had two of those triples to go with one RBI and two runs scored. She also pitched all four innings and allowed just three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Zoey DeFoor had a double, a triple and two RBIs to go with four runs scored. Riley Heard and Baileigh Pitts each had two hits. Heard had a triple, scored three runs and drove in one, while Pitts had two RBIs and crossed the plate twice. Solo RBIs were recorded by Hannah Scott, Ava Raby, Aubrey Lakin, Riley Burdette, Taylor Layne and Autumn Green.
Ringgold (16-6, 12-4) will participate in the Region 6-AAA playoffs next week. Their final seeding and opponent were unknown as of press time.
The Lady Tigers will be the No. 2 seed and will take on Sonoraville in the region championship series if LaFayette drops either of its last two games Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, Ringgold will be the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed Murray County in the region playoffs, needing to win that series in order to advance to state.