Both the LFO Lady Warriors and the Ringgold Lady Tigers entered Monday's Region 6-AAA clash averaging well over six runs per contest.
So maybe the first day back to school for Catoosa County had something to do with getting the offenses out of rhythm, or maybe the two teams were just due for a good old-fashioned pitchers' duel.
That's exactly what fans were treated to at Hazel Brown Field as Ringgold pushed home a solo run in the bottom of the second inning and made it hold up in a 1-0 victory over its county and region rivals.
LFO senior Haley Stahl, a Bryan College commitment, gave up just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings. She threw just 57 pitches, 39 for strikes, but was saddled with an extremely tough loss.
Meanwhile, Ringgold junior Taylor Layne was equal to the task. She allowed three hits in seven innings, walking three batters and striking out five in the win, while 54 of her 88 pitches went for strikes.
The lone run of the game came after Ava Raby was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the second inning. Autumn Green, into the game to run for Raby, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Caroline Hemphill. Alyissa Sue then hit a short infield single that allowed the speedy Green to race home with what turned out to be the game-winner.
Pitching and defense ruled the game from there on out. Layne got a key strikeout in the top of the fourth inning with two runners in scoring position and two outs. Then in the top of the fifth with a runner at second, she made a great play to snare a line drive before throwing back to second to double up the runner and end the inning.
Ringgold threatened to add to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, putting two runners on with one out. But first baseman Auna Rolfe corralled a hard-hit line drive off the bat of Jade Gainer before throwing over to second for a double play to keep it a 1-0 game.
LFO got a leadoff single by Britni Newbille in the top of the seventh and the Lady Warriors layed down a bunt to try to move the runner into scoring position.
But Gainer pounced on the ball halfway down the third base line and quickly fired to shortstop Riley Nayadley covering at second for one out. Nayadley then spun and threw to Addi Broome at first to complete the 5-6-3 double play and Hemphill would easily glove an infield pop-up moments later to seal the victory.
Sue and Amber Gainer had the only hits of the day for the Lady Tigers, both singles, while Stahl and Julie Shore also had singles the Lady Warriors.
Ringgold (4-3, 3-1) will play at LaFayette Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while LFO (4-3, 2-1) will be back at home on Tuesday to take on North Murray. First pitch is also slated for 5:30 p.m.