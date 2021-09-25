The Ringgold Lady Tigers had an early wake-up call on Saturday as they loaded up the buses for an 11 a.m. make-up game at Rockmart. However, the ride home was an enjoyable one as the Blue-and-White took down the Lady Jackets, 7-3.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the fourth inning when Ringgold took the lead for good with three runs. Two came on a homer by senior Addi Broome before Zoey DeFoor plated another run with an RBI-double.
Although Rockmart would hang around the rest of the way, they were never able to take the lead. RBI-singles by Baileigh Pitts and Riley Burdette in the top of the sixth inning gave Ringgold some breathing room and Pitts came through with a big two-run single in the top of the seventh after the Lady Jackets had cut the deficit down to 5-3.
Pitts, Burdette and Riley Heard all had two hits apiece, while Aubrey Lakin gave up three earned runs on eight hits in seven innings in the circle.
Ringgold (14-6, 10-4) will play its penultimate regular season game at home on Tuesday against North Murray.