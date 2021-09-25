Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers had an early wake-up call on Saturday as they loaded up the buses for an 11 a.m. make-up game at Rockmart. However, the ride home was an enjoyable one as the Blue-and-White took down the Lady Jackets, 7-3.

The game was scoreless going into the top of the fourth inning when Ringgold took the lead for good with three runs. Two came on a homer by senior Addi Broome before Zoey DeFoor plated another run with an RBI-double.

Although Rockmart would hang around the rest of the way, they were never able to take the lead. RBI-singles by Baileigh Pitts and Riley Burdette in the top of the sixth inning gave Ringgold some breathing room and Pitts came through with a big two-run single in the top of the seventh after the Lady Jackets had cut the deficit down to 5-3.

Pitts, Burdette and Riley Heard all had two hits apiece, while Aubrey Lakin gave up three earned runs on eight hits in seven innings in the circle.

Ringgold (14-6, 10-4) will play its penultimate regular season game at home on Tuesday against North Murray.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you