The Ringgold Lady Tigers spotted visiting Dade County a 2-0 lead on Thursday, but tied the game in the bottom of the third and added two more runs in the fifth to begin the 2021 season with a 4-2 victory at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday.
One of Ringgold's first two runs came on a Maddy Bacon single and the second came courtesy of a Dade County error. They would take the lead on Ava Raby's sacrifice squeeze bunt and Bacon added an insurance run with an RBI-single moments later.
Three pitchers combined for the win. Aubrey Lakin pitched the first 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts. Bacon, who got credit for the victory, came on in relief in the third inning. She allowed two hits and three walks in two innings, but did not give up any runs. Taylor Layne pitched the final 2.1 innings to record the save. She gave up two hits and a walk and struck out one batter.
Offensively, Bacon, Zoey DeFoor and Riley Heard had two hits apiece. DeFoor added a double and stole two bases.
Alyssa Wilson had two RBIs for the Lady Wolverines, while Ali Thompson went 3 for 5 at the plate.
Ringgold (1-0) will travel to Heritage on Friday for 5:30 p.m. game against their county rivals. They will host the Generals in a rematch Monday at 5:30.