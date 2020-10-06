The sixth-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers surrendered five runs over the span of two innings and lost their regular-season finale at eighth-ranked Rockmart on Monday night, 6-3. The score was tied 1-1 when the Lady Jackets pushed home three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They would tack on two more in the fifth.
Ringgold got two of the runs back a half-inning later. Riley Nayadley led off the inning with a solo homerun before Jade Gainer and Caroline Hemphill laced back-to-back doubles to bring in another run.
However, those would be the final hits of the game for the Blue-and-White as Rockmart retired the next six batters in order to complete the victory.
Nayadley, Gainer, Hemphill and Baileigh Pitts each had two hits. Nayadley, Gainer and Pitts each scored a run, while Nayadley, Gainer and Hemphill each were credited with RBIs.
Taylor Layne started the game in the circle and lasted 4.2 innings before being replaced by Alyissa Sue. Layne allowed four earned runs with one walk and one strikeout, while Sue gave up just one hit in 1.1 innings of relief.
Ringgold (15-9, 11-5) will most likely finish third or fourth in the final regular season Region 6-AAA standings based on the results of Coahulla Creek's final game with LaFayette this afternoon and Sonoraville's final two games with North Murray (today) and Murray County (Wednesday).