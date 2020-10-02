Taylor Layne and Aubrey Lakin combined on a two-hit shutout as the sixth-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers needed just five innings to dispatch visiting Murray County, 11-0, in Ringgold.
Layne pitched the first three innings. She gave up one hit and three walks while striking out four batters. Lakin allowed just one hit and struck out one batter in her two innings of relief.
Ringgold had five doubles on the afternoon. Caroline Hemphill had one as part of her three-hit night. She finished with four RBIs, while Jade Gainer also doubled as one of her three hits.
Riley Nayadley had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Alyissa Sue went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Baileigh Pitts had a double and one RBI. Ava Raby and Amber Gainer also had doubles, while Gainer scored three times. Zoey DeFoor knocked in one run, while Layne and Hannah Scott each had a single.
The Lady Tigers (15-8, 11-4) have won their last three games by a combined score of 43-1. They will look to keep the offense going in their regular season finale Monday afternoon at eighth-ranked Rockmart.