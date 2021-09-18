The Class AAA No. 10-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers got six strong innings from pitcher Maddy Bacon in a 4-0 victory over No. 7-ranked Hebron Christian (Class A Private) Saturday morning at the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga.
Bacon gave up just four hits and one walk, while finishing with three strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning as Addi Broome doubled and trotted home on a triple by Maddy Lee. Then in the fifth, Baileigh Pitts ripped a two-run double before scoring on a single by Riley Burdette. Broome finished the game 2 for 3.
Ringgold 8, Tattnall Square Academy 5
Facing the No. 1-ranked team in Class A Private later on Saturday morning, the Lady Tigers found themselves in a battle, but got five tough innings in the circle from Taylor Layne and 14 hits from the offense to pick up a win.
Layne gave up just one earned run in five innings of work, finishing with one walk and one strikeout. Lee went 3 for 3 with a double, while Pitts, Bacon, Riley Heard and Zoey DeFoor had two hits apiece. Layne, Pitts, Bacon, DeFoor, Burdette and Ava Raby all had one RBI in the win.
Ringgold (11-6) overall is scheduled to get back to 6-AAA play Tuesday at North Murray.