The Ringgold Lady Tigers played their last regular-season game at home on Tuesday night and crushed North Murray, 12-0, to move to 11-4 in Region 6-AAA play.
The Blue-and-White collected 14 hits on the evening. Taylor Layne had three hits in three at-bats, including a double. She scored twice and drove in a pair of runs and also picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed just two hits in four innings, striking out two and walking two.
Riley Heard continued her torrid stretch at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Ava Raby went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Autumn Green had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and two runs scored, while Baileigh Pitts had two hits and drove in one. Addi Broome scored twice and Zoe DeFoor also picked up an RBI.
Ringgold (14-7) will play at North Murray on Wednesday to conclude the regular season.