Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning and put the tying runs on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night. However, they were unable to get the runs home and Adairsville escaped with a 9-7 region victory in Rossville.

The Lady Tigers led 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when Ridgeland tacked on a run to make it 5-2. Adairsville scored four times in the top of the sixth before the Lady Panthers tightened things up in the bottom half of the inning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In