The Ridgeland Lady Panthers scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning and put the tying runs on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night. However, they were unable to get the runs home and Adairsville escaped with a 9-7 region victory in Rossville.
The Lady Tigers led 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when Ridgeland tacked on a run to make it 5-2. Adairsville scored four times in the top of the sixth before the Lady Panthers tightened things up in the bottom half of the inning.
Hadley Middlebrooks had an RBI in the sixth and Leah Johnson scored on an error. Then, following a single and a walk, Marissa Moreland delivered a three-run double.
Desiree Powell and Shayla Rosson also had RBIs for Ridgeland in the game. Rosson was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Emma Fowler was 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Gisele Tankersley and Maddie O'Toole both had hits.
Bralie Blevins got the start and went 3.2 innings. She gave up four runs - three earned - on 10 hits with two strikeouts. Tankersley pitched 3.1 innings of relief. She gave up five runs on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Only two of the runs she allowed were earned.
Ridgeland (6-16, 2-8) will be back at home on Thursday to take on Coahulla Creek in another 6-AAA contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.