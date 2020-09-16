It was a tough evening for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers in Polk County on Tuesday as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader to host Cedartown in Region 7-AAAA action.
Cedartown 13, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Bulldogs took control of the first game early with eight runs in the second inning.
Katie Wagner threw the first 1.1 innings, giving up three earned runs. Brianna Goldsmith pitched the final 2.1 innings. She allowed three walks and struck out three batters. Marianne Beliveau had the only hit for Ridgeland, a single.
Cedartown 11, Ridgeland 3
The Lady Panthers collected 12 hits, but were only able to parlay them into three runs as Lady Bulldogs took the second game of the series.
Cedartown scored five runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and tacked on four more runs in the sixth to end it on the run rule.
Cordasia Watkins went 3 for 4 with a triple in the nightcap. Maggie Dickson and Beliveau both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Makayla Cope was 2 for 3, including a double. Elly Barnes added a hit and drove in one run.
Wagner pitched 5.1 innings, walking two batters and striking out one.
Ridgeland (8-13, 3-8) will host Cedartown in the final game of the series on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.