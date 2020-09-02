The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled all the way to Carroll County on Tuesday and found the going a bit rough as they dropped both ends of a Region 7-AAAA doubleheader to the No. 6-ranked Lady Lions of Central-Carroll.
Central 7, Ridgeland 0
In the opener, Dasia Watkins had a single to account for the lone hit of the game for the visitors.
Brianna Goldsmith gave up five earned runs on six hits and a walk in two innings in the circle. She finished with two strikeouts before giving way to Katie Wagner. Wagner allowed four hits and one walk in four innings. She allowed two earned runs and head two strikeouts.
Central 4, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Lions scored three times in their final two at-bats of the nightcap to secure the doubleheader sweep.
Ridgeland had five hits total, two by Goldsmith, including a double, along with singles by Maggie Dickson, Maddie O'Toole and Anna Jenkins.
Wagner went the distance in the circle. She pitched all six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks.
Ridgeland (6-9, 1-4) will host Central in Game 3 of the series on Thursday.