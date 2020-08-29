The Lady Panthers' quest for four straight wins met an abrupt end on Saturday morning with a 9-0 loss to Sequoyah in a game played at North Paulding High School.
Ridgeland committed six errors and recorded just one hit, a single by Maggie Dickson. Brianna Goldsmith gave up eight hits with one strikeout in her five innings of work in the circle. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Mt. Paran Christian 9, Ridgeland 1
The Lady Panthers' final game at North Paulding on Saturday saw them collect just two hits in a loss to the Class A private school program.
Dickson and Dasia Watkins had singles, while Dickson scored Ridgeland's lone run in the top of the first. Katie Wagner gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits in five innings. She walked one batter and struck out three.
Ridgeland (6-7) will begin a three-game Region 7-AAAA series with Central-Carroll this week. They will play the first two games at Central on Tuesday before hosting the Lady Lions on Thursday.