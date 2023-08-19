Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Trion for a make-up game on Wednesday and outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 9-7, for their second victory over Trion this season.

Gisele Tankersley pitched four innings to get the victory. She allowed three hits and five walks with three strikeouts and helped herself at the plate with a solo home run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

