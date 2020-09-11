The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up their first Region 7-AAAA series victory of the season after defeating Pickens, 5-4, in the rubber game of their three-game set Thursday in Jasper.
Cordasia Watkins delivered a one-out single the top of the seventh for what turned out to be the game-winning RBI. The Dragonettes made things interesting as they led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, but Ridgeland pitcher Brianna Goldsmith got a strikeout, an infield pop-up and a liner to center to strand the runner at third and seal the victory.
Goldsmith pitched six innings of relief. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Katie Wagner started the game for the Lady Panthers, but was replaced after the first inning. She gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk.
Maggie Dickson was 2 for 3 with a run scored, a sacrifice and a stolen base. Goldsmith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Makayla Cope and Marianne Beliveau each had a hit and an RBI.
Ridgeland (8-11, 3-6) will play a doubleheader at ninth-ranked Cedartown on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., before closing out the three-game series back in Rossville at 5:30 on Thursday.