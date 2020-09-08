The Ridgeland Lady Panthers hosted Pickens on Tuesday in the first two games of a Region 7-AAAA doubleheader and dropped the first game before earning a split with a Game 2 victory.
Pickens 10, Ridgeland 5
The Lady Panthers out hit the Dragonettes, 13-10, in the opener, but gave up nine runs in the top of the fifth inning as a 3-0 lead evaporated quickly.
Brianna Goldsmith went 3 for 4 at the plate. Makayla Cope was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs, while Anna Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Marianne Beliveau had two hits and scored once and Elly Barnes had a hit and was credited with an RBI.
Goldsmith gave up 10 hits and two walks in seven innings in the circle. She finished with four strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss.
Ridgeland 13, Pickens 3
The Lady Panthers collected 12 more hits in the nightcap. They led 7-0 after two innings and scored six more times in the fourth after Pickens had tightened things up with a three-run third inning.
Katie Wagner got the victory. She gave up three earned runs on six hits in five innings, finishing with one strikeout.
Goldsmith and Barnes had four RBIs each. Beliveau was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Maggie Dickson went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Barnes and Dasia Watkins each had two hits. Barnes also added an RBI, while Maddie O'Toole chipped in with a double.
No. 10-ranked Ridgeland (7-11, 2-6) will make the drive to Jasper on Thursday to finish up the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.