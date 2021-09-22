After a high-scoring doubleheader at Ridgeland back on Sept. 14, the Lady Panthers traveled to Cedartown on Wednesday to complete their three-game Region 7-AAAA series.
Game 3 would turn out to be another slugfest, but this time it was Ridgeland earning the victory, 12-7, in a game that featured 25 total hits.
The Black-and-White scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game, 7-7, before scoring the final five runs of the night to pick up the win.
Cordasia Watkins was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, three runs scored and four RBIs. Shayla Rosson had a double as one of her three hits. She scored three times and drove in two. Desiree Powell went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Jenna Morgan was 2 for 5 with three runs scored, while Makayla Cope, Elly Barnes and Maddie O'Toole all knocked in one run apiece.
Katie Wagner pitched seven innings and gave up six earned runs. She walked five and finished with two strikeouts to get the win.
Ridgeland (4-14, 2-9) will complete its three-game set with Central-Carroll on Monday in Rossville before starting a three-game series with a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.