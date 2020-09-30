The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got a solid pitching performance from Brianna Goldsmith in Game 1 and got a walk-off single by Dasia Watkins in Game 2 as they swept a doubleheader from visiting Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday.
Ridgeland 3, Southeast 0
Goldsmith pitched a three-hitter in the opener, walking just one batter and striking out eight. She also helped herself with two hits at the plate.
Maggie Dickson also collected two hits. Marianne Beliveau had a double, while Makayla Cope, Carlin Scott and Anna Jenkins all had singles.
Ridgeland scored two runs in the bottom of the first, one on an error and one on a sacrifice fly by Beliveau. Elly Barnes picked up an RBI-single in the fifth to account for the final run of game.
Ridgeland 5, Southeast 4
The Lady Panthers trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning of the nightcap, but rallied to tie the score.
Dickson and Beliveau had back-to-back RBI doubles. Then, following a walk and a fielder's choice, Barnes came through with a two-out, RBI-single to tie the game, 4-4.
The Lady Raiders tried to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but a two-out triple was all for naught as Scott fielded the ball in right, fired a throw to Watkins, who in turn threw home to catcher Maddie O'Toole, who tagged out the runner trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Jenkins led off with a single and Jenna Morgan drew a walk. A fielder's choice forced Jenkins out at third, but Morgan moved to second on the play. Watkins then stepped to the plate and delivered a single to right field to bring in Morgan the game-winner.
Dickson, Watkins and Beliveau each had two hits to go with one RBI. Goldsmith drove in a run and O'Toole chipped in with a double.
Goldsmith also started Game 2 in the circle and gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk in two innings of work. She struck out one batter before giving way to Katie Wagner. Wagner pitched the final five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits.
Ridgeland (10-14, 5-9) will play Game 3 of the Region 7-AAAA series at Southeast Whitfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m.