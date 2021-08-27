The Ridgeland Lady Panthers hosted Northwest Whitfield in the final game of a three-game Region 7-AAAA series on Thursday night and suffered another tough loss, 13-0, as the Lady Bruins swept the series.
Maggie Dickson's single accounted for the lone hit of the night for the home team. Katie Wagner struck out two batters and walked one in four innings of work in the circle.
Things will get no easier for Ridgeland (2-6, 0-3) as they get set to start a three-game series with Central-Carroll, last year's Class AAAA state runner-up. The Lady Panthers will host the Lady Lions in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., before making the trip to Carrollton on Thursday.