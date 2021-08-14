The Ridgeland Lady Panthers bounced back from an opening day loss on Thursday to nip Gilmer, 2-1, Friday night in their opening game of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.
Ridgeland trailed 1-0 going into the fourth inning when Carlin Scott plated Shayla Rosson on a fielder's choice groundout. One inning later, the Lady Panthers had three consecutive hits to start the inning before Maggie Dickson scored on a Rosson sacrifice fly.
Rosson also had a double in the game, while Emma Fowler went 2 for 3. Katie Wagner pitched all six innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Cass 7, Ridgeland 2
In Friday's nightcap, Dasia Watkins went 3 for 3, including an RBI-double in the top of the third inning, but her efforts would not be enough in a loss to the Class AAAAA Lady Colonels.
The Lady Panthers' only other run came in the top of the second as a fielder's choice off the bat of Hadley Middlebrooks scored Watkins. Emma Fowler also had a single for Ridgeland.
Middlebrooks pitched all four innings. She allowed six earned runs on five hits and eight walks with four strikeouts.
Ridgeland (1-2) will be back at Heritage Point Park on Saturday to face Pace Academy at 1 p.m. before a 3 p.m. game against Murray County.