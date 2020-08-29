After a confidence-building victory over highly-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Thursday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers extended their latest winning streak to three with a pair of one-run victories at East Paulding High School on Friday night.
Ridgeland 7, Villa Rica 6
Villa Rica scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, but the Lady Panthers would rally for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to collect the victory.
Three consecutive one-out singles would load the bases, but the Lady Wildcats would get the second out on a force play at home. However, Maddie O'Toole would single to left field to bring in Dasia Watkins and Marianne Beliveau with the tying and winning runs.
Maggie Dickson went 3 for 4, while Watkins and Beliveau were each 2 for 4. Watkins and Makayla Cope matched O'Toole with a pair of RBIs and Kylie Collins chipped in with one RBI.
Katie Wagner got the victory in the circle. She pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks. She finished with one strikeout.
Ridgeland 9, East Paulding 8
In a game shortened to just five innings because of the time limit, the Lady Panthers scored three times in the top of the fifth inning and hung on for the victory.
Watkins added to her big night with three hits, two runs scored and a team-high five RBIs. She delivered a two-run single in the second inning and put her team in front for good with a bases-clearing, three-run, two-out double in the top of the fifth.
Dickson and Jenna Morgan had three hits apiece. Morgan scored three runs while Dickson crossed the plate twice. Brianna Goldsmith had two hits and drove in three runs. Cope went 2 for 3 and Beliveau had an RBI.
Goldsmith allowed nine hits over five innings. She gave up just four earned runs and struck out four batters without issuing a walk.
Ridgeland (6-5) will play at North Paulding High School on Saturday in games against Sequoyah and Mount Paran Christian.