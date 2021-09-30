The Ridgeland Lady Panthers capped their three-game series against Southeast Whitfield on Thursday with a 13-0, four-inning victory in Rossville. Ridgeland swept the series, three games to none, and scored 60 runs in those three games.
Katie Wagner blanked the Lady Raiders on just two hits. She struck out four batters in four innings in recording Ridgeland's first shutout victory of the season.
Freshman Emma Fowler went 3 for 3 and scored twice to cap a memorable series that saw her go 12 for 12 with nine runs scored and four RBIs. Cordasia Watkins had an RBI, scored three runs and went 3 for 3 with a triple to finish the series 9 for 11.
Jenna Morgan and Carlin Scott were both 2 for 3 with two runs driven in, while Mikayla Cope knocked in a pair of runs with a two-run homer in the third inning. Shayla Rosson had a triple and an RBI. Desiree Powell knocked in a run and Maggie Dickson was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Ridgeland (7-15, 5-10) will host Heritage in a doubleheader this coming Tuesday, before closing out the regular season with a game in Boynton on Thursday.