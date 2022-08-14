The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a victory against Gilmer on Saturday, but dropped a contest to Calhoun to finish 1-2 at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational over the weekend.
RIDGELAND 6, GILMER 3
Four runs in the bottom of the first inning and two runs in the fourth would cap the scoring for the Lady Panthers, while Gilmer got all three of its runs in the top of the third.
Marissa Moreland was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Desiree Powell and Maddie O'Toole also drove in runs, while Emma Fowler, Shayla Rosson and K.P. Harrison each went 2 for 3. Rosson was credited with an RBI.
Freshman Bralie Blevins got her first prep pitching victory. She threw the first 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. Katie Wagner recorded a save, working 3.2 innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
CALHOUN 10, RIDGELAND 1
The lone run for Ridgeland was scored by Fowler in the bottom of the fourth. She was 1 for 3 in the game, while Rosson went 2 for 2.
Wagner allowed nine hits, but just three earned runs in five innings. She walked two and fanned three.
Ridgeland (2-4) will host North Murray on Monday at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.