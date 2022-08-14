Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a victory against Gilmer on Saturday, but dropped a contest to Calhoun to finish 1-2 at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational over the weekend.

RIDGELAND 6, GILMER 3

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

