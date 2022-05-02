SOFTBALL: Ridgeland set to hold tryouts May 16-19 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tryouts for any player or players interested in the Ridgeland High School softball team will begin on Monday, May 16 and run daily through Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m. at the high school field.The team will have 9 a.m. workouts on June 7, 14 and 21 before going to four-day workout weeks starting July 11. The official start of the season is August 1 and daily attendance is mandatory.Every player must have a current physical before they can participate in any tryout or workout.For questions or more information, contact Dr. Richie Wood at richiewood@walkerschools.org. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 25, 2022 MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: Heritage boys knock off Trion for NGAC crown Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Paging James: With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers will count on James Harden to score against the Heat 21 min ago Who was the high school MVP of the week in Middle Georgia last week? Vote now! 21 min ago Sixers-Heat NBA playoffs: Game time, how to watch and stream Game 1 22 min ago High school weekend roundup: WCAL baseball race set up for a dramatic finish 24 min ago Some undrafted, former Kansas State Wildcat football players land with NFL teams 22 min ago