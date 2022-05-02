Ridgeland Panthers

Tryouts for any player or players interested in the Ridgeland High School softball team will begin on Monday, May 16 and run daily through Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m. at the high school field.

The team will have 9 a.m. workouts on June 7, 14 and 21 before going to four-day workout weeks starting July 11. The official start of the season is August 1 and daily attendance is mandatory.

Every player must have a current physical before they can participate in any tryout or workout.

For questions or more information, contact Dr. Richie Wood at richiewood@walkerschools.org.

