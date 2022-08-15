Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers are now 3-4 on the season after a 10-2, run-rule victory over visiting North Murray on Monday.

The Lady Panthers struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Leah Johnson had a two-run single and scored on a base hit from Desiree Powell after Shayla Rosson and Marissa Moreland reached on back-to-back one-out singles.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

