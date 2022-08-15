The Ridgeland Lady Panthers are now 3-4 on the season after a 10-2, run-rule victory over visiting North Murray on Monday.
The Lady Panthers struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Leah Johnson had a two-run single and scored on a base hit from Desiree Powell after Shayla Rosson and Marissa Moreland reached on back-to-back one-out singles.
The Lady Mountaineers got two of the runs back in the top of the second inning and it would remain a 3-2 game going into the bottom of the fourth when Ridgeland put up two more runs.
The Black-and-White loaded the bases on two walks and a single before Johnson drew another walk to bring in a run. Emma Fowler scored seconds later on a wild pitch.
Moreland came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. It was the last hit in a streak of three consecutive two-out singles and the home team finished the game off an inning later. Maddie O'Toole had an RBI-double, Fowler drove in a run on a groundout and Rosson came through with a run scoring-single to end the game.
Rosson continued her torrid start to the season with three more hits in four at-bats. Fowler, Moreland and Powell had two hits each, while Katie Wagner added a single as part of Ridgeland's 12-hit attack.
Bralie Blevins scattered six hits over six innings to pick up the victory in the circle. She struck out three batters and walked two while only one of the two runs she allowed was earned.
Ridgeland's next scheduled game is the Region 6-AAA opener on August 23. The Lady Panthers will travel to Ringgold with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.