Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got the game-winning hit from Desiree Powell in the bottom of the seventh inning to record an 11-10 victory over Coahulla Creek in a 6-AAA game on Wednesday.

The final run capped what was a wild finish between the two teams as 16 of the 21 runs were scored in the final three innings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

