The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got the game-winning hit from Desiree Powell in the bottom of the seventh inning to record an 11-10 victory over Coahulla Creek in a 6-AAA game on Wednesday.
The final run capped what was a wild finish between the two teams as 16 of the 21 runs were scored in the final three innings.
An RBI-single by Bralie Blevins and a bases-loaded walk issued to Marissa Moreland gave the Lady Panthers (7-16, 3-8) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Colts (13-8, 4-7) got a run back in the top of the third, but Ridgeland answered with two more in the bottom of the fourth.
Loading the bases with two outs, Moreland came through with a two-run single that plated Shayla Rosson and MyKael Morgan.
That 4-1 lead would be short-lived, however, as Coahulla Creek erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth inning. But just as quickly as they took the lead, it would evaporate in the sixth.
An error, a walk and a single loaded the bases for Rosson, who burned the Lady Colts with a three-run triple. The next two batters were retired, but catcher Maddie O'Toole hit an RBI-double keep the inning going.
Hadley Middlebrooks, into run for O'Toole, trotted home on a triple by Kelsey Goines and Leah Johnson brought in Goines with an RBI-single to tie the game.
After Coahulla Creek was retired in order in the top of the seventh, Blevins delivered a leadoff single. Following a strikeout, Rosson was intentionally walked and Moreland drew a free pass to load the bases for Powell, who singled up the middle to bring in the winning run.
Rosson went 2 for 2 at the plate, scored twice, stole a base and collected three walks to go with her three RBIs. Blevins and Emma Fowler each had two hits and scored once.
Gisele Tankersley pitched all seven innings, allowing 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Ridgeland will head south to LaFayette on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.