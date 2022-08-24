Some 30 to 40 years ago, slowpitch softball ruled northwest Georgia as area teams found themselves in slugfests nearly every night.
And even though fastpitch is the game of the day these days, Ringgold and Ridgeland enjoyed a bit of a throwback night in their Region 6-AAA opener on Tuesday.
The two teams combined for 23 runs on 34 hits, but it was one final hit by Desiree Powell that plated the tying and winning runs in the Lady Panthers' 12-11 victory.
The game went back and forth before going into the top of the seventh tied 9-9.
Maddy Lee untied the game for Ringgold in the top of the inning with a leadoff solo home run. Then, following an error, a sacrifice bunt and a walk, Emma Stephenson drove in Bre Freeman with a single to temporarily put the Blue-and-White on top.
Hadley Middlebrooks led off the bottom of the seventh with a single for Ridgeland and, following a strikeout, Shayla Rosson and Marissa Moreland delivered back-to-back singles to load the bases. Leah Johnson brought in the first run on a fielder's choice before Powell put a 1-1 pitch into center field to bring in the tying and winning runs.
Rosson, Moreland and Middlebrooks had three hits each and Emma Fowler finished with two. Johnson matched Powell with three RBIs, while Moreland and K.P. Harrison each drove in a pair of runs.
Bralie Blevins pitched the first four innings and allowed six earned runs with three walks and one strikeout. Giesle Tankersley pitched three innings of relief and got the victory. She surrendered four earned runs with two walks and one strikeout.
Katy Thompson had a big day at the plate for the Lady Tigers with five hits in five at-bats to go with an RBI and a run scored. Riley Heard had a pair of doubles, while Freeman, Lee, Riley Burdette and Zoey DeFoor each had two hits.
Lee finished with three RBIs for the game. Stephenson and DeFoor each knocked in two runs, while Heard picked up one RBI.
Aubrey Lakin pitched the first 3.2 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits and a walk. None of the runs she allowed were earned. Emorie Coles gave up five earned runs on eight hits in three innings of relief. She struck out three and walked two.
Ridgeland (5-4, 1-0) will host LFO in a region game on Thursday, while Ringgold (1-3, 0-1) will travel to Adairsville for a 6-AAA contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.