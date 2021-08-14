The Ridgeland Lady Panthers exploded for a combined 26 runs in two games at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday, but only managed one win as a blowout victory over Gordon Central was followed up by a loss to Murray County in a high-scoring battle.
Ridgeland 19, Gordon Central 1
The Lady Panthers came out swinging and then some in the opener, collecting 14 hits and taking advantage of six Central errors. Ridgeland scored four times in the top of the first, twice in the second and three times in the third before blowing the game wide open with a 10-spot in the fourth.
Emma Fowler went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Shayla Rosson was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Kylie Collins had two hits, scored three times and drove in two, while Elly Barnes had a triple as one of her two hits. She scored twice and came through with a pair of RBIs.
Desiree Powell had a hit and two RBIs, as did Katie Wagner, while Carlin Scott went 2 for 3 and drove in one. Maggie Dickson and Kelsey Goins each scored twice, while Maddie O'Toole had an RBI to get on the stat sheet.
Wagner pitched four innings of two-hit ball, striking out six and walking two to pick up the victory.
Murray County 11, Ridgeland 7
The second game of the afternoon saw the Lady Panthers fall to 2-3 overall with a loss to the Lady Indians from nearby Chatsworth.
Dasia Watkins was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Scott had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Barnes collected a double, one RBI and scored twice.
Collins and Hadley Middlebrooks pitched two innings each. Middlebrooks surrendered just two hits, but walked seven and finished with four strikeouts. Collins issued six walks and two hits and fanned three.
Ridgeland will be at home on Monday to face Coahulla Creek at 5:30 p.m.