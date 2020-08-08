The Ridgeland Lady Panthers braved sweltering temperatures on Saturday and garnered a split with visiting Dade County in a season-opening doubleheader.
Ridgeland 10, Dade County 2
The day's first game saw the Lady Wolverines score twice in the top of the first inning on three straight hits and a Ridgeland error. However, they would manage just four hits the rest of the way and never got on the scoreboard again as Lady Panthers picked up the victory.
Ridgeland scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and three more times in the second. They tacked on an insurance run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Jenna Morgan had a single, reached on error and drew two walks to get on base four times. She scored three runs, as did Maggie Dickson, who reached base three times on a single, a walk and an error.
Makayla Cope was 2 for 3 with a sacrifice and a team-high five RBIs. Kylie Collins was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Maddie O'Toole had two hits in three at-bats. Anna Jenkins, Dasia Watkins and Carlin Scott all had singles in the victory.
Brianna Goldsmith pitched all six innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits to get the win in the circle. She fanned eight and did not give up a walk.
Dade County 16, Ridgeland 8
The two teams were embroiled in a slugfest in the second game of the day with the Lady Wolverines getting the better of their hosts to salvage the split.
Dade took the lead for good with a five-run second inning. Ridgeland scored four times in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-6, but Lady Wolverines plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach. Both teams scored twice in the fifth before the game ended on the run rule.
Watkins belted a three-run homer for Ridgeland in the fourth inning and finished with five RBIs in the game. Morgan had a pair of doubles, drew two walks and scored twice to go with three RBIs. Scott and Dickson each went 2 for 3, while Scott had one of her hits go for two bases. Jenkins and Elly Barnes each had a single.
Katie Wagner started in the circle for the Lady Panthers and gave up four earned runs in 2.2 innings. Goldsmith had one strikeout in 1.2 innings of relief.
Ridgeland (1-1) will play Monday at Coahulla Creek. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.