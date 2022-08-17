Ridgeland Panthers

After not getting to play their game during the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational this past weekend, Ridgeland and Pace Academy finally met at Heritage Point Park Wednesday night, and the Lady Knights of Atlanta arrived bearing gifts, especially in the bottom of the first inning.

Ridgeland scored nine times in their initial at-bat on just two hits. Six different batters drew walks, four with the bases loaded, while two runs scored on passed balls and another run came home on a hit batter with the bases loaded. The Lady Panthers would go on to collect eight hits in a 12-5 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

