After not getting to play their game during the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational this past weekend, Ridgeland and Pace Academy finally met at Heritage Point Park Wednesday night, and the Lady Knights of Atlanta arrived bearing gifts, especially in the bottom of the first inning.
Ridgeland scored nine times in their initial at-bat on just two hits. Six different batters drew walks, four with the bases loaded, while two runs scored on passed balls and another run came home on a hit batter with the bases loaded. The Lady Panthers would go on to collect eight hits in a 12-5 victory.
The Black-and-White used a single and two walks to initially load the bases before Leah Johnson and Desiree Powell both walked with the bases loaded. Maddie O'Toole singled in a run before Bralie Blevins and MyKael Morgan were issued free passes with the sacks full.
Katie Wagner earned a tough RBI after being plunked with a pitch, while passed balls allowed the final two runs of the inning to scamper home.
Shayla Rosson picked up a two-run double in the bottom of the third and Marissa Moreland capped the scoring with an RBI-single in the fifth.
Emma Fowler was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while O'Toole was 2 for 3. Every player that batted for the Lady Panthers in the game had at least one RBI.
Wagner got the victory in the circle, allowing three earned runs in six innings of work. She gave up six hits and two walks, while striking out one.
The Lady Panthers (4-4) will put their two-game winning streak on the line in the region opener at Ringgold next Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.