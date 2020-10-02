The Ridgeland Lady Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and held on to beat Southeast Whitfield, 7-5, in the third and final game of their Region 7-AAAA series Thursday night in Dalton.
The Lady Raiders came charging back to make it a one-run game after five complete innings. However, an RBI-double by Elly Barnes in the top of the seventh would give the Lady Panthers some extra breathing room.
Ridgeland finished with 12 hits on the afternoon. Marianne Beliveau had three hits, including two doubles, while driving in one run. Anna Jenkins went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Maggie Dickson had a single to go with her two-run triple in the second inning. She finished with three RBIs.
Brianna Goldsmith pitched all seven innings. She allowed seven hits and a walk, but just one earned run and finished with three strikeouts.
Ridgeland (11-14, 6-9) will open up its final region series of the season at top-ranked Heritage with a doubleheader this coming Tuesday. Game 3 will be back at Ridgeland next Thursday.