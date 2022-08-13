The Cass Lady Colonels put up six runs in the top of the fourth inning and added one more in the fifth to pull away and beat Ridgeland, 9-6, Friday night at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.
Cass scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, only to see the Lady Panthers answer with three in the bottom of the inning. Shayla Rosson knocked in a run with single, while two more scored on errors.
Rosson launched a leadoff homer to begin the third inning, jump-starting another three-run outburst. Marissa Moreland singled and scored on a Leah Johnson double. Johnson would later take third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Desiree Powell.
However, three Ridgeland errors, a walk and four Cass hits did the damage in the top of the fourth and the game ended an inning later on the time limit.
Rosson, Moreland and Emma Fowler each went 2 for 3, while Powell and Maddie O'Toole each added singles. Bralie Blevins allowed eight hits in five innings, though only two of the runs she gave up were earned. She struck out one batter and walked three.
Ridgeland (1-3) will continue play in Dalton on Saturday. They are scheduled to face Calhoun at 12 noon and Murray County at 2 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.