Ridgeland Panthers

The Cass Lady Colonels put up six runs in the top of the fourth inning and added one more in the fifth to pull away and beat Ridgeland, 9-6, Friday night at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.

Cass scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, only to see the Lady Panthers answer with three in the bottom of the inning. Shayla Rosson knocked in a run with single, while two more scored on errors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

