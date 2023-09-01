Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers saw a 5-1 lead evaporate on Thursday and they fell to 1-2 in Region 6-AAA play with a 7-6 loss to Coahulla Creek in Rossville.

The Lady Colts scored five times in the fourth to go up 6-5 and they would add one final run in the top of the seventh.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

