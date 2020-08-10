The Ridgeland Lady Panthers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning on Monday to take the lead, but homestanding Coahulla Creek answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 walk-off win in a non-region game.
Ridgeland would lead 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Colts scored four times to go in front.
In the top of the seventh, Maggie Dickson knocked in the tying run on a fielder's choice, while Anna Jenkins scored the go-ahead run on a Coahulla Creek error. However, the hosts strung together three consecutive hits in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Makayla Cope and Jenna Morgan each had solo home runs in the loss, while Maddie O'Toole and Marianne Beliveau each added a single.
O'Toole took the loss in the circle. She threw six innings and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Ridgeland (1-2) will travel south to LaFayette on Thursday for a non-region game with its county rival. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.