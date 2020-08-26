After dropping Game 1 of their three-game series earlier on Tuesday night, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers nearly tied up the series with Northwest Whitfield in the second game of the doubleheader. However, the visiting Lady Bruins would hang on for a 10-8 victory after a 15-2 win in the opener.
Rdgeland scored four times in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 to answer two runs by Northwest in the top of the inning. The Lady Bruins would take a 6-5 lead into the fifth where both teams put up a three-spot. However, the Orange-and-Blue would push across one final insurance run in the top of the seventh and held on for the victory.
Torrey Cummings was 3 for 4 and scored three times for Northwest. She belted two homers and finished with five RBIs. Alyson Jarvi also had a homer in the win and Kylie Hayes pitched her second complete game of the night. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings, walking five batters and striking out five.
Anna Jenkins, Jenna Morgan and Maggie Dickson each had three hits in the loss, while Brianna Goldsmith and Dasia Watkins both had two hits. Morgan, Dickson, Watkins, Goldsmith, Marianne Beliveau and Maddie O'Toole each delivered one RBI.
Goldsmith allowed 10 hits and two walks over seven innings and finished with four strikeouts.
In the opener, Jarvi homered and drove in three runs and Cummings picked up two more hits and an RBI for Northwest (6-1, 2-0) in the five-inning win.
Hayes gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks in five innings in the circle. She finished with four strikeouts.
Morgan went 2 for 2 with one run scored for Ridgeland (3-5, 0-2). Watkins launched a solo homer and Beliveau also had one RBI.
Katie Wagner took the loss in the circle. She pitched 4.2 innings and gave up 15 hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Collins pitched one-third of an inning, striking out one batter but walking three.
Game 3 of the series is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Tunnel Hill.