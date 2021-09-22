The Ridgeland Lady Panthers briefly stepped out of region for a make-up doubleheader against Dade County on Tuesday. The games, which were originally scheduled to be the first of the season in Trenton, were moved to the all-turf field at Edwards Park in Dalton.
Dade County 11, Ridgeland 2
Both runs for the Lady Panthers in the opening game came in the top of the fifth inning. Elly Barnes singled and Maddie O'Toole drew a walk before Makayla Cope followed up with a two-out, two-run double to left.
However, Dade would push their final two runs across in the bottom of the inning to end the game on the run rule.
Cordasia Watkins and Carlin Scott had the only other hits for the Lady Panthers. Katie Wagner gave up eight earned runs in 4.1 innings in the circle. She walked two and struck out one.
The nightcap started off well for Ridgeland as Emma Fowler and Jenna Morgan both singled before Watkins drove them both in with a two-run base hit.
Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Dade would shut them out the rest of the way before getting their own offense on track.
Watkins went 2 for 2 and was the only Ridgeland player with multiple hits. Hadley Middlebrooks gave up five earned runs on six hits and five walks in four innings of work. She finished with two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (3-14) will get back to 7-AAAA play on Monday with a home make-up game against Central-Carroll before heading to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday to begin a three-game region series with the Lady Raiders. The first two games of the series will be played Tuesday night before Southeast comes to Ridgeland for Game 3 on Thursday.