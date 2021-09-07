The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 2-10 overall and 0-7 in Region 7-AAAA play as they suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Pickens Tuesday night in Jasper.
Pickens 4, Ridgeland 2
Ridgeland picked up a solo run in the top of the second inning of Game 1 on an RBI-single by Elly Barnes and they added another run in the fifth. Emma Fowler singled, was bunted to second and took third base on a force play at the plate before scoring on a wild pitch.
All four runs by Pickens came in the fourth inning. Ridgeland brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but a fly ball and a groundout ended the game.
Fowler and Jenna Morgan had two hits apiece, while Katie Wagner and Kylie Collins also had singles. Wagner gave up just two earned runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings in the circle. She struck out one batter.
Pickens 11, Ridgeland 2
The Lady Panthers trailed 3-2 after the top of the third inning, but surrendered four runs in each of the next two innings.
Carlin Scott had an RBI-double in the first inning for Ridgeland, while Desiree Powell added an RBI-single in the third. Powell finished the day 2 for 2, while Fowler, Collins, Shayla Rosson and Cordasia Watkins each had singles.
Hadley Middlebrooks got the start and pitched two innings, surrendering five earned runs on three hits and five walks with one strikeout. Wagner pitched two innings of relief, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout.
The two teams will meet again Thursday, this time in Rossville, to wrap up the three-game region series.