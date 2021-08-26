After their doubleheader at Northwest Whitfield was postponed on Tuesday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the drive to Tunnel Hill on Wednesday for the twinbill, which also served as the first two games of a Region 7-AAAA series.
However, it was a tough night for the Black-and-White as they lost 7-1 in the opener before suffering an 18-0 no-hitter in the nightcap.
The first game saw the two teams tied 1-1 after three innings. However, the Lady Bruins took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before putting it away by scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
The only run for Ridgeland (2-5, 0-2) came in the top of the third inning. Kelsey Goines led off the frame with a double and scored on a two-out, RBI-single by Emma Fowler. Fowler had two of Ridgeland's three hits in the game and also stole one base.
The three-game region set will conclude Thursday back in Rossville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.