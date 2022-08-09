The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 1-2 overall on the season after a 12-4 loss at Class AAAAA Cartersville on Monday.
The Lady Canes got a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead, only to see Ridgeland respond with four runs in the top of the second.
Three walks loaded the bases with two outs and three runs scored on a pair of errors before Emma Fowler put her team in the lead with an RBI-single.
The Lady Panthers were able to maintain the one-run advantage going into the bottom of the fourth, but Cartersville put up a four-spot in the frame before tacking on three more in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Ridgeland had six more baserunners after the second inning, but were not able to get them home. The Lady Canes also turned a pair of double plays.
Fowler and Desiree Powell each went 2 for 3, while Marissa Moreland picked up a single.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched the first three innings of the game, but took the loss. She allowed six earned runs on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Katie Wagner threw the final two innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Ridgeland will go back on the road Wednesday to face North Murray.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.