Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 1-2 overall on the season after a 12-4 loss at Class AAAAA Cartersville on Monday.

The Lady Canes got a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead, only to see Ridgeland respond with four runs in the top of the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

