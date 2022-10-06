Visiting Bremen brought their bats with them to Rossville on Thursday and avoided a letdown with a 15-3 victory at Ridgeland.
Bremen, who got a dramatic nine-inning home victory over Gordon Lee on Tuesday, showed no signs of a hangover as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the top of the third inning.
The Lady Panthers scored all three runs in the bottom of the third. Leah Johnson, Hadley Middlebrooks and Gisele Tankersley all singled to get the inning started. Emma Fowler drove in a run with a single and Shayla Rosson plated a run with a fielder's choice before Marissa Moreland hit an opposite field single to right to bring in the third run.
However, two straight groundouts would get the Lady Blue Devils out of the inning. Ridgeland also loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but were unable to score.
Fowler and Middlebrooks each had two hits, while Maddie O'Toole also picked up a single.
Tankersley, Bralie Blevins and Katie Wagner combined to pitch five innings. They finished with four total walks and two total strikeouts.
Ridgeland (7-18, 3-10) will close out the 2022 season on the road at Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.