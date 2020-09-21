The Ridgeland Lady Panthers hosted Cedartown on Monday for Game 3 of their Region 7-AAAA series. The game was originally scheduled for this past Thursday, but was postponed due to the threat of bad weather.
Ridgeland held a 4-3 lead after three innings, but the Lady Bulldogs would take the lead with five runs in the top of the fourth before adding four more in the top of the fifth en route to a 12-4, five-inning victory.
The Lady Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the first inning on three singles, two walks, two wild pitches and a passed ball, while Elly Barnes had an RBI-single in the bottom of the third.
Ridgeland loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but failed to extend the game as Cedartown won on the run rule.
Barnes finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Marianne Beliveau had a hit, drew two walks and scored twice. Cordasia Watkins and Jenna Morgan each had a hit and scored once.
Brianna Goldsmith pitched five innings for Ridgeland, allowing five earned runs. She walked two batters and struck out one.
Ridgeland (8-14, 3-9) will take the rest of the week off before returning to action on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a home doubleheader against Southeast Whitfield.