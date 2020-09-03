The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Score Atlanta this week, dropped Game 3 of their series to Central-Carroll Thursday night in Rossville as the No. 3-ranked Lady Lions rallied for a 5-4 victory and the series sweep.
Ridgeland (6-10, 1-5) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back home runs by Marianne Beliveau and Brianna Goldsmith. Beliveau hit a two-run shot to center field before Goldsmith got one over the fence in left.
Central cut into the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Ridgeland got a two-out RBI double by Elly Barnes to add to its lead. However, the Lady Lions scored twice in the top of the fifth and once in the top of the sixth then held the Lady Panthers at bay the rest of the way.
Beliveau was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Jenna Morgan, Dasia Watkins and Anna Jenkins all had singles. Katie Wagner pitched the first 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks. Goldsmith threw the final 2.1 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
The Lady Panthers will begin a three-game 7-AAAA series with Pickens on Tuesday with a doubleheader in Rossville.