The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got a much-needed victory on Thursday as they salvaged Game 3 of their series against Northwest Whitfield with an 8-4 victory in Tunnel Hill.
After losing the first two games of the series at Ridgeland on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers found themselves trailing 4-2 early on. However, they would put up four runs in the fourth inning to erase the deficit before tacking on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Brianna Goldsmith was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and got the win in the circle. She gave up eight hits and six walks in seven innings. She struck out four batters and all four runs she allowed were earned.
Jenna Morgan had a double and a solo homer while scoring twice. Marianne Beliveau was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Maggie Dickson tripled and scored three times. Makayla Cope was 2 for 2 and drew a pair of walks, while Elly Barnes and Maddie O'Toole both drove in one run.
Ridgeland (4-5, 1-2) will face Villa Rica and East Paulding at East Paulding High School on Friday. On Saturday, they will play at North Paulding High School against Sequoyah and Mount Paran Christian.