The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season on Thursday with a 7-5 home victory over Pickens.
Ridgeland collected 12 hits in the win and took control with six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Three straight singles would start off the frame before Kelsey Goines brought in the first run of the inning on a groundout.
Following a walk, Emma Fowler delivered an RBI-single and Shayla Rosson followed up with an RBI-double. Cordasia Watkins brought in Fowler and Rosson with a two-run triple to right field before Elly Barnes capped the inning with an RBI-double.
Carlin Scott would tack on an insurance run with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-3. Pickens scored twice in the top of the seventh, but it was not enough the complete the comeback.
Fowler finished 3 for 4, while Scott and Maggie Dickson each went 2 for 3. One of Dickson's hits was a double, and Kylie Collins had a hit and scored once.
Katie Wagner gave up four earned runs in seven innings in the circle. She struck out two batters and walked one.
Ridgeland (3-10, 1-7) will be back at home Tuesday for a doubleheader against Cedartown to open a three-game region series.