Thanksgiving week has brought with it some postseason awards for local softball players in Region 6-AAA and 6-A Public.
Riley Nayadley of Ringgold was voted the 6-AAA Player of the Year by the league's coaches. The ETSU-bound senior shortstop, one of two Lady Tigers to make up the six finalists for the award, batted .488 this past season with 42 total hits, including eight doubles, two triples, four homeruns and 29 RBIs. She scored 25 runs, drew six walks and stole a pair of bases.
Baileigh Pitts, the other Ringgold finalist, was named to the All-Region first team, along with teammates Amber Gainer, Jade Gainer and Caroline Hemphill. Ringgold's second team selections were Zoey DeFoor and Taylor Layne, while Hemphill, Pitts, Addi Broome, Maddy Bacon and Riley Burdette were named to the region's All-Academic Team for have a 3.0 GPA or higher.
For LFO, seniors Haley Stahl and Auna Rolfe were first team performers. Heidi Johnson and Britni Newbille were named to the second team and Breonn Newbille and Julie Shore were honorable mention picks. All-Academic Team members from the Lady Warriors included Stahl, Shore, the Newbille sisters, Carlee Wilson, Kloe Osborne and Lexie Downey.
As for LaFayette, Haynie Gilstrap was a first team pick, Jaselyn Couch earned second team status and Summer Burkett was honorable mention.
The Lady Ramblers also had 13 members on the All-Academic Team: Gilstrap, Burkett, Railee Lynn, Carlee Corbin, Madi Ashley, Kayli Ballard, Skylar Eaton, Ashlynn Melvin, Breanna Owens, Abby Sansing, Miccaylah Thompson, Heather Tucker and Haven Yancy.
As expected, Gordon Lee had 10 players named to All-Region teams from 6-A.
First team selections included Addison Sturdivant, Emma Minghini, Emma Langston, Sidney Gasaway, Jordan Dyer and Allie Farrow.
Earning second team honors were Ashlyn Schmidt, Emma Phillips, Madison Farrow and Anniston Hudson.