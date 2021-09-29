With three region games left in the 2021 regular season, the stakes are high for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
A 2-1 loss at Rockmart Tuesday night dropped LaFayette to 9-4 in region play and into a tie with Ringgold (11-4) in the loss column, though the Lady Ramblers have the head-to-head tiebreaker, having beaten the Lady Tigers in both regular season meetings this season.
However, if they want to remain in second place and earn a guaranteed state playoff series at home, they will have find a way to get past Rockmart at home this evening, beat Adairsville at home on Thursday. and successfully navigate a trip to Coahulla Creek on Friday.
A final three-game winning streak would give LaFayette second place with a final region mark of 12-4. They would then face Sonoraville in a three-game series next week with the 6-AAA title on the line. The Lady Phoenix (currently 14-1 in region play), have one region game left this evening at home against Coahulla Creek, but have already locked up the No. 1 seed.
Meanwhile, Ringgold stands to benefit the most from any LaFayette loss down the stretch, but only if they can win at North Murray tonight. The Lady Tigers would finish 12-4 in region play with a win against a team they defeated 12-0 on Tuesday.
Rockmart is 10-5 in the region and will conclude its regular season tonight at LaFayette, hoping to secure a head-to-head tiebreaker against the Lady Ramblers. The Lady Jackets are already on the wrong end of the head-to-head tiebreaker with Ringgold, as the Blue-and-White took both regular season match-ups.
LaFayette can finish no lower than the No. 4 seed, but would have to win a region playoff series to get into the state tournament.
The No. 3 seed in the region will take on the No. 6 seed in the region in a three-game series, while the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will also battle it out in a best-of-three next week. The winners of those two series will meet in a one-game playoff to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds from the region for the state playoffs. Both of those teams would open the state tournament on the road.
The top-two teams in the regular season - Sonoraville and either LaFayette or Ringgold - will also play a three-game series, this one for the region crown. Both teams in the championship series will be assured of a home playoff series in the first round of state, while the region winner would be guaranteed at least two home series, provided they win the first one.
Coahulla Creek currently sits in fifth place at 6-8 and Murray County (6-10) is sixth with its regular season having already ended. However, even if Coahulla Creek were to drop its final two games this week and fall to 6-10, it would remain the No. 5 seed in 6-AAA as the Lady Colts beat Murray County in both meetings this season.