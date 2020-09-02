The LFO Lady Warriors, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class AAA rankings, held a 2-0 lead at home versus Rockmart on Tuesday when torrential rains forced the game to be halted with LFO batting with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Head coach Tony Ellis said the game would have to be restarted from the beginning. The two teams are scheduled to replay it at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at LFO, weather and field conditions permitting. Ellis said a decision would be made by noon on Wednesday.
Haley Stahl had fanned three batters and had only allowed three hits in four innings in the circle, while fellow senior Auna Rolfe accounted for the Lady Warriors' two runs in bottom of the first inning as she mashed a homer to deep centerfield. It was LFO's only hit of the day.